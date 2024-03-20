Australia and U.K. sign defense and security treaty to meet ‘contemporary challenges’
By KEIRAN SMITH
Associated Press
SYDNEY (AP) — Australia and the United Kingdom signed a new defense and security cooperation agreement Thursday with the defense ministers of both countries saying it was required to meet ‘contemporary challenges’ to maintain a global rules-based order. The treaty was signed by Australian Defense Minister Richard Marles and his U.K. counterpart Grant Shapps following annual ministerial defence talks at Parliament House in Canberra, as part of the Australia-UK Ministerial consultations (AUKMIN).