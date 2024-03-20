Caitlin Clark, freshmen JuJu Watkins and Hannah Hidalgo top AP women’s All-America team

Iowa star Caitlin Clark has been honored for the third straight season as a first-team Associated Press All-American. She is just the 11th player to earn that distinction three times. The NCAA’s all-time leading scorer was joined by Stanford’s Cameron Brink, UConn’s Paige Bueckers and two freshmen: JuJu Watkins of USC and Hannah Hidalgo of Notre Dame. They are only the fourth and fifth freshmen to make the first team since the AP began the awards in the 1994-95 season.

