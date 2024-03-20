Dutch court says the government must do more to rein in noise pollution at Amsterdam’s busy airport

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — A Dutch court says the government has systematically put the interests of the aviation sector above those of people who live near Amsterdam’s Schiphol Airport. The Hague District Court ruled Wednesday that the treatment of local residents amounts to a breach of Europe’s human rights convention. The court has ordered authorities to do more to rein in noise pollution. The court ruling is the latest development in long-running efforts to rein in noise pollution and nuisance caused by the airport on the outskirts of Amsterdam. Last year the government shelved plans to rein in flights following protests from countries including the United States.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.