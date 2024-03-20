FBI: ‘Little rascals’ trio, ages 11, 12 and 16, arrested for robbing a Houston bank

HOUSTON (AP) — Three boys, ages 11, 12 and 16, and dubbed the “Little Rascals,” have been arrested for robbing a bank in Houston. Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said Wednesday that the three are in custody and face charges of robbery by threat. The FBI’s Houston office says they are accused of robbing a Wells Fargo bank in the Greenspoint area of north Houston on March 14. Gonzales and the FBI has said no additional information will be released because the three are juveniles. Houston’s ABC 13 has reported that the boys passed a threatening note to a teller before fleeing on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash. The station also reports that the parents of two of the boys identified them after their photos were released.

