Geert Wilders tips 2 new officials to lead the next round of coalition talks after his election win
By MIKE CORDER
Associated Press
THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — The Dutch parliament has named two new go-betweens to lead negotiations to form the next ruling coalition. Lawmakers approved them Wednesday. The move came four months after the anti-immigration party led by Geert Wilders won a national election. Economist and former lawmaker Elbert Dijkgraaf and former senior civil servant and now member of a key government advisory panel Richard van Zwol were appointed. It sets the stage for a new phase in government talks. Four parties including Wilders’ Party for Freedom are seeking to build what they are calling a “program Cabinet” made up of politicians and experts from outside politics.