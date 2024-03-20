Microsoft hires influential AI figure Mustafa Suleyman to head up consumer AI business

LONDON (AP) — Microsoft has hired Mustafa Suleyman to head up its consumer artificial intelligence business, adding to its ranks an influential figure in the artificial intelligence world to cement its position at the forefront of the booming AI industry. Suleyman said in a post on LinkedIn on Monday that he’ll become CEO of Microsoft AI, leading all of the company’s consumer AI products and research. That includes its generative AI service Copilot as well as its Bing search engine and Edge web browser. The hiring is likely to bolster Microsoft’s lead position in the booming AI industry. Microsoft has teamed up with ChatGPT maker OpenAI and recently partnered with France’s Mistral, a hot AI startup.

