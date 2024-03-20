NY state asks court not to let Trump forgo $454M bond during fraud case appeal

NEW YORK (AP) — New York state lawyers are urging an appeals court not to buy former President Donald Trump’s claims that it’s impossible to post a bond fully covering a $454 million civil fraud judgment while he appeals. In papers sent to the court Wednesday, state Attorney General Letitia James’ office said Trump and his co-defendants haven’t explored every option. Trump’s attorneys said earlier this week that he couldn’t find an underwriter willing to take on the entire amount. Messages seeking comment on the state’s new letter have been sent to Trump’s attorneys. The judgment stems from a judge’s ruling last month that Trump, his company and key executives inflated his wealth on financial statements that were used to get loans and insurance. He denies it and is appealing.

