Police say he got on a plane using a photo of a girl’s boarding pass. Now he faces a felony charge

A Texas man is accused of trying to sneak on board a flight by taking a photo of another passenger’s boarding pass, and authorities say he was caught because the flight was full and he didn’t have a place to sit. Now the man faces a felony charge of being a stowaway on an aircraft. Wicliff Yves Fleurizard of George, Texas, was arrested Sunday after boarding a Delta Air Lines plane in Salt Lake City for a flight to Austin, Texas, federal prosecutors in Utah said.

By The Associated Press

