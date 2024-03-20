Prince Harry’s lawyer implicates Rupert Murdoch in cover-up of unlawful snooping by his tabloids

LONDON (AP) — Prince Harry’s lawyer says the cover-up of unlawful information gathering at British tabloids owned by Rupert Murdoch went all the way to the top. Attorney David Sherborne said Wednesday in the High Court that Murdoch was among the executives at News Group Newspapers aware of skullduggery carried out by journalists and private investigators working for the now-defunct News of the World, and The Sun. A lawyer for the publisher says that the Duke of Sussex and others shouldn’t be allowed to include Murdoch in their claims. Attorney Anthony Hudson says additions to the litigation mention Murdoch in passing without making specific allegations.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.