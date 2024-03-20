South Carolina House votes to expand voucher program. It’s fate in Senate is less clear

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Republicans in the South Carolina House have given key approval to a bill expanding a program allowing parents to spend taxpayer money on private and home-school education. The 69-32 vote Wednesday comes even as a pilot plan is just starting and the state’s highest court is considering whether the program is even legal because the state constitution bans direct aid to anything but public schools. The bill heads to the Senate, where leaders aren’t sure it is time to expand the program. The bill ends any caps in four years on who can get $6,000 to pay for tuition, transportation, supplies or technology at either private schools or public schools outside a student’s district.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.