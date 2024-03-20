Texas immigration ruling puts spotlight on nation’s most conservative federal appeals court

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The federal appeals court that heard arguments over a Texas law that would allow the state to arrest and deport people who enter the U.S. illegally is a favorite for Republicans. The 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in New Orleans is the country’s most conservative federal appellate appellate court and has presided over many major cases in recent years, including cases that set national rules governing immigration, guns and abortion. The court hears appeals of rulings from federal district courts in Texas, Louisiana and Mississippi. Conservative opposition to Democratic President Joe Biden’s policies often follows a well-worn path that starts in federal district courts in Texas and western Louisiana, where Republican-appointed judges dominate. Appeals go to the 5th Circuit.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.