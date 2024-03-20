Their WWII mission was secret for decades. Now the Ghost Army will get the Congressional Gold Medal

DALLAS (AP) — For decades, their mission in World War II was top secret. With inflatable tanks, trucks and planes, combined with costume uniforms and acting, American military units that became known as the Ghost Army helped outwit the enemy. Now, they are being awarded the Congressional Gold Medal. Three of the seven known surviving members of the Ghost Army are set to attend Thursday’s ceremony at the U.S. Capitol. The Ghost Army used hundreds of soldiers to conduct about 20 battlefield deceptions in Europe. Some say the fake military movements likely saved thousands of American lives by diverting the attention of the enemy.

