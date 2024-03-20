Trump got the candidate he wanted in Ohio’s Senate primary. But can Bernie Moreno win in November?

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Donald Trump got what he wanted when former car dealer Bernie Moreno won the Republican Senate primary in Ohio. So did Democrats. They believe that Moreno’s positions on abortion, immigration and Trump’s election lies make the Republican less electable this fall in the race against Democratic Sen. Sherrod Brown. Democrats ran ads in the GOP primary’s closing days boosting the Trump-backed Moreno over more moderate alternatives. Moreno, who won the nomination Tuesday night, is the latest proxy in the Republican Party’s wrestling match between Trumpism and the GOP’s more traditional conservatives. The former Republican president and his allies have been unrelenting in their fight against any GOP candidate who doesn’t wholly embrace Trump’s wishes.

By STEVE PEOPLES and JULIE CARR SMYTH Associated Press

