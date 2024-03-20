UN says e-waste from trashed electric devices is piling up and recycling isn’t keeping pace

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — U.N. agencies have warned that electrical and electronic waste is piling up worldwide while recycling rates remain low and are likely to fall even further. The agencies define “e-waste” as any discarded device with a plug or battery. In a new report released Wednesday, the U.N.’s International Telecommunications Union and research arm UNITAR said nearly 62 million tons of “e-waste” was generated in 2022. They said some contained hazardous elements like mercury, as well as rare Earth metals coveted by tech companies. It’s on track to reach 82 million tons by 2030.

By MOSES NDUNGU and JAMEY KEATEN Associated Press

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.