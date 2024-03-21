Drawing nears for $997M Mega Millions jackpot

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A nearly $1 billion Mega Millions jackpot is up for grabs, offering the prospect of instant riches for a lucky player after more than three months without a big winner. The numbers will be drawn at 11 p.m. EDT Friday for the estimated $977 million Mega Millions prize. The jackpot ranks as the 10th largest in U.S. lottery history. The $977 million prize is for a sole winner who chooses to be paid through an annuity over 30 years. Winners almost always opt for a cash payment, which for Friday’s drawing would be an estimated $461 million.

