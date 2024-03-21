FAFSA delays prompt California lawmakers to extend deadline for student financial aid applications

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — The California Legislature has voted to give prospective college students more time to apply for financial aid. The state Senate on Thursday gave final approval to a bill that extends the application deadline to May 2. The extension is a response to delays with the Free Application for Federal Student Aid, commonly known as FAFSA. Students must complete the FAFSA in order to apply for some of California’s student financial aid programs. One glitch prevented parents who don’t have Social Security numbers from filling out the form. That impacted many students who are U.S. citizens or permanent residents but whose parents are not.

By ADAM BEAM and COLLIN BINKLEY Associated Press

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.