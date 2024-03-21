FAFSA delays prompt California lawmakers to extend deadline for student financial aid applications
By ADAM BEAM and COLLIN BINKLEY
Associated Press
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — The California Legislature has voted to give prospective college students more time to apply for financial aid. The state Senate on Thursday gave final approval to a bill that extends the application deadline to May 2. The extension is a response to delays with the Free Application for Federal Student Aid, commonly known as FAFSA. Students must complete the FAFSA in order to apply for some of California’s student financial aid programs. One glitch prevented parents who don’t have Social Security numbers from filling out the form. That impacted many students who are U.S. citizens or permanent residents but whose parents are not.