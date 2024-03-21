Family member arraigned in fatal shooting of Michigan congressman’s brother

FLINT, Mich. (AP) — A family member has been arraigned in the fatal shooting of a Michigan congressman’s brother. Timothy J. Kildee is accused of killing his father, Timothy E. Kildee, at a Flint-area home Tuesday. The 57-year-old victim is the brother of U.S. Rep. Dan Kildee, a Michigan Democrat. Timothy J. Kildee told a judge that he’d like to remain silent. Investigators say Timothy E. Kildee was shot during an argument with his son. Timothy J. Kildee is in a hospital with injuries from a vehicle crash after the shooting. Dozens of lawmakers took a photo Wednesday on the steps of the U.S. Capitol to show support for Dan Kildee.

