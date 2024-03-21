Florida online sports betting challenge is denied by state’s highest court

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Opponents of online sports betting in Florida have lost their latest fight against a Seminole Tribe agreement with the state that permits the gambling. The Florida Supreme Court said in a ruling on Thursday that the type of petition the opponents had filed was the wrong vehicle for challenging the compact between the Seminole Tribe of Florida and Gov. Ron DeSantis’ administration. The deal will rake in hundreds of millions of dollars from online sports betting and other forms of gambling for both the tribe and state government.

