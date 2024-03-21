Injured NFL retirees who say the league’s disability plan is a sham can proceed to trial

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A judge says a federal lawsuit against the NFL’s disability plan can proceed to trial. The potential class action on behalf of retired players accuses the league of routinely denying valid injury claims so that it won’t have to make disability payments. The judge said the plan’s six-member board will remain as defendants but she’s removed individual board members and Commissioner Roger Goodell. The lawsuit says the disability board favors doctors who are more likely to deny claims. It says one neuropsychologist who was paid more than $800,000 examined 29 former players and found none were disabled. An NFL spokesman didn’t immediately comment on Thursday.

