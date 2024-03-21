Investigators find at least 10 dead, burned bodies near northern Mexican city of Monterrey

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Investigators in the northern Mexico border state of Nuevo Leon say they have found at least ten dead, burned bodies in a vehicle on a roadway near the industrial hub of Monterrey. State prosecutors said Thursday they initially found a body and three skulls inside a burned out vehicle in the township of Pesqueria, just outside Monterrey. But later they found four other bodies, human bones and two more skulls nearby. Investigations were underway to determine exactly how many victims there were, and how they died. In the early 2000s, Monterrey was ravaged by violence from the old Zetas cartel. A splinter group of that cartel, the Cartel of the Northeast, remains in control of the border city of Nuevo Laredo.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.