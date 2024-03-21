Kenyan doctors stop providing emergency services at public hospitals as strike enters second week

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Kenyan doctors have stopped providing emergency services at public hospitals, as they escalated a national strike that entered its second week. Thousands of doctors have stayed away from hospitals since last Thursday over poor pay and working conditions, despite a court order calling for talks between the doctors and the Health Ministry. The Kenya Medical Practitioners Pharmacists and Dentists Union secretary-general said Thursday that the doctors had escalated the strike and stopped providing bare minimum services because the government had shown no efforts to resolve the labor dispute.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.