Land purchases by Chinese ‘agents’ would be limited under Georgia bill; Democrats say it’s racist

ATLANTA (AP) — A bill that would ban any “agent” of China from buying farmland in Georgia has passed the state House over the objections of Democrats who said it would lead to discrimination against Asian Americans. The bill passed Thursday after lengthy debate. It would ban agents of China, Cuba, Iran, North Korea and Russia who are not U.S. citizens or legal residents from owning farmland in Georgia unless they have spent at least 10 months of the previous year living in the state. The bill echoes measures already passed in numerous other Republican-leaning states. While it mentions other countries, lawmakers focused their debate on China. The bill now goes to the state Senate for consideration.

