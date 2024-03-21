Leaders of over 30 countries meet in a Brussels summit to promote nuclear energy

BRUSSELS (AP) — Over 30 leaders and delegations from around the world are backing the idea to use nuclear energy to help achieve the goal of a climate-neutral globe while giving more countries an added sense of economic and security independence. Such a summit would have been unthinkable a dozen years ago in the wake of the 2011 Fukushima nuclear accident in Japan. But a warming planet creating a need to phase out fossil fuels and war in Ukraine laying bare a dependence on Russian energy have turned the tables over the past half decade.

