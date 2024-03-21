Lorrie Moore wins National Book Critics Circle award for fiction, Judy Blume also honored

NEW YORK (AP) — Lorrie Moore has won the prize for fiction and Judy Blume received a lifetime achievement award from the National Book Critics Circle. The awards were handed out at a ceremony in New York on Thursday Night. Moore, best known as a short-story writer, won the fiction award for her novel, “I Am Homeless if This Is Not My Home.” The committee called it a “an unforgettable achievement from a landmark American author.” Blume was the recipient of the Ivan Sandrof Lifetime Achievement Award. The committee cited the way her novels including “Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret” have “inspired generations of young readers.”

