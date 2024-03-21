Man accused of kidnapping and killing ex-girlfriend’s daughter to plead guilty to federal charge

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — Court records show a man accused of stabbing his ex-girlfriend and kidnapping and killing her 2-year-old daughter has agreed to plead guilty to a federal charge of kidnapping resulting in death. The plea agreement entered into Thursday by Rashad Trice shows he faces a minimum term of life in prison and a $250,000 fine. A criminal complaint states the 27-year-old Lansing, Michigan, man strangled Wynter Cole Smith with a cellphone cord and left her body in a Detroit alley. Trice also is charged in state court with numerous counts in connection with the stabbing and sexual assault of the ex-girlfriend last July and then driving away with the girl.

