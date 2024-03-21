Man who helped drag police officer into mob gets over 5 years in prison for Capitol riot attacks

WASHINGTON (AP) — A Colorado man who helped other rioters drag a police officer into a mob storming the U.S. Capitol was sentenced to more than five years in prison. On Thursday Jeffrey Sabol expressed remorse for his actions during the Jan. 6, 2021, riot before U.S. District Judge Rudolph Contreras sentenced him on Thursday to five years and three months behind bars. Sabol ripped a baton from an officer’s hands before pulling another officer into the crowd outside the Capitol, allowing other rioters to assault the officer with weapons.

