Massachusetts Senate passes bill aimed at outlawing “revenge porn”

BOSTON (AP) — A Massachusetts bill that bars someone from sharing explicit images or videos without consent was approved unanimously by the Massachusetts Senate. The bill, which was approved unanimously Thursday and now goes to conference committee to hash out differences with the House, means only South Carolina has not banned “revenge porn.” Minors who possess, purchase, or share explicit photos of themselves or other minors can currently be charged with violating the state’s child sexual abuse laws and are required to register as sex offenders. The legislation would also address the nonconsensual distribution of explicit images by adults by establishing a penalty in the existing criminal harassment statute.

