Russia must face consequences for imprisonment of Wall Street Journal reporter, lawyer says

WASHINGTON (AP) — A lawyer for The Wall Street Journal says Russia must face consequences for its detention of Evan Gershkovich, one of the newspaper’s reporters. Gershkovich was arrested on March 29, 2023, on espionage charges, which he and the newspaper deny, while on a reporting trip to the Russian city of Yekaterinburg in the Ural Mountains. The U.S. government has designated him as wrongfully detained and Russian authorities have detailed no evidence to support the charges. Jason Conti, the Dow Jones general counsel, said at an event in Washington on Thursday marking the approaching one-year anniversary of Gershkovich’s arrest that some sort of consequences were needed as a deterrence.

