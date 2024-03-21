Spring brings snow to several northern states after mild winter canceled ski trips, winter festivals
By HEATHER HOLLINGSWORTH and TODD RICHMOND
Associated Press
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — After a season with very little snow, a blast of snowy weather could dump a foot or more in some northern states, just as spring officially arrives. Parts of Montana, the Dakotas, Minnesota, Illinois and Wisconsin are under winter weather advisories, with snow expected Thursday in some areas. Minnesota could see a foot of snow over the weekend, and parts of New England could also see 12 to 18 inches in the coming days.