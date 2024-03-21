Swedish appeals court rules space rock should stay with the owner of the property where it landed

STOCKHOLM (AP) — A Swedish land owner has won a legal battle to keep a 14-kilogram (31-pound) meteorite after an appeals court ruled that such space rocks should be considered “immovable property” and part of the land where they are found. The property on which the meteorite landed contains iron and the meteorite is made of iron. Therefore, it ”cannot be easily separated from what is usually regarded as (immovable) property,” the Svea Court of Appeals ruled on Thursday. On Nov. 7, 2020, the iron meteorite fell on a private property in Uppland, north of Stockholm.

