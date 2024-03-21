The US may catch a spring break on weather. Forecasters see minimal flooding and drought for spring

Federal meteorologists predict that the United States can expect a nice spring break from past too rainy or too dry extremes. Thursday’s National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s spring outlook calls for a less hectic spring that should be warmer and wetter, but not prone to major flooding and drought at low levels. There is zero major or record flooding forecast, with much of the East predicted to get more nuisance-type flooding that doesn’t cause property damage. Less than a quarter of the country is in drought with just 0.14% of the nation experiencing the highest level of drought. In other words, a sweet spot.

