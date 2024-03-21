Ukraine’s capital Kyiv attacked by Russia for first time in 44 days with 13 people hurt
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukraine’s capital was attacked by Russia for the first time in 44 days as Kyiv residents woke early to loud explosions. Ukraine’s Emergency Service said 13 people were wounded, including one child, and dozens of people were evacuated from their homes early Thursday. Officials said around 30 cruise and ballistic missiles were shot down, and an apartment and cars in a western district were set on fire. Ukraine has continuously attacked Russia’s Belgorod region near the border with Ukraine for several days.