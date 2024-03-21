US surgeons have transplanted a pig kidney into a patient
By MIKE STOBBE
AP Medical Writer
NEW YORK (AP) — Doctors in Boston say they have transplanted a genetically modified pig kidney into a 62-year-old patient. Massachusetts General Hospital said Thursday it’s the first time a pig kidney has been transplanted into a living person. Previously pig kidneys have been temporarily transplanted into brain-dead donors. Also, two men received heart transplants from pigs, although both died within months. The hospital announced the transplant Thursday and said the patient is recovering well.