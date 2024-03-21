What is gambling addiction and how widespread is it in the US?

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — The firing of Los Angeles Dodgers star Shohei Ohtani’s interpreter and close friend after allegations of illegal gambling and theft from the Japanese baseball player is shining renewed attention on compulsive gambling. The National Council on Problem Gambling describes it as gambling that is damaging to a person or their family. About 2.5 million people in the U.S. have a severe gambling problem, with another 5 million to 8 million people having lesser degrees of addiction. The team fired interpreter Ippei Mizuhara on Wednesday after reports about his alleged ties to an illegal bookmaker and debts well over $1 million.

