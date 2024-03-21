Why are striking doctors in South Korea facing license suspensions and what’s next?

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea is poised to start suspending the licenses of thousands of striking junior doctors as a punitive measure against their weekslong walkouts that have shaken hospital operations. The government says it will start informing the striking medical interns and residents next week of its final decision to suspend their licenses. Those doctors missed a Feb. 29 deadline to return to work. It is still unclear whether the move could prompt the doctors to end their strikes anytime soon. The standoff could deepen as some senior doctors plan to submit resignations on Monday in a show of solidarity with the junior strikers.

