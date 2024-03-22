2 men arrested over an Irish gas station explosion that killed 10 in 2022

LONDON (AP) — Two men have been arrested in connection with a gas station explosion that killed 10 people and shattered a village in northwestern Ireland in 2022. Ireland’s police force said Friday that both men were in their 50s, but offered no details about their alleged connection to the deadly eruption. The blast tore through Creeslough, County Donegal, a village of 400 near Ireland’s rugged Atlantic coast. It destroyed the Applegreen gas station and a building that housed the town’s main shop and post office and damaged an adjacent apartment building. Seven adults, two teenagers and a 5-year-old girl were killed and eight people were injured.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.