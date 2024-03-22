Amid migrant crisis, Massachusetts debates how best to keep families housed

BOSTON (AP) — The Massachusetts Senate has approved limits on how long homeless families can stay in emergency state shelters as part of an $850 million plan to fund the system that has been at the center of the migrant crisis. The bill approved late Thursday would limit maximum stays to nine months, with the possibility of 90 more days for veterans, pregnant women and people who are employed or enrolled in a job training program. The funding would cover fiscal years 2024 and 2025. Currently, there are no limits on the time a family can spend in emergency housing.

