As gangs rampage through Haiti’s capital, more than 33,000 people have fled in 13 days, report finds
PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — U.N. officials say more than 33,000 people have fled Haiti’s capital in a span of nearly two weeks as gangs continue to pillage homes and attack state institutions. A new report from the U.N.’s International Organization for Migration found that the majority have traveled to Haiti’s southern region. It is generally peaceful compared with Port-au-Prince, which has an estimated population of 3 million and remains largely paralyzed by gang violence. Scores of people have been killed and some 17,000 people overall left homeless since the gang attacks began on Feb. 29, with gunmen targeting police stations and the main international airport that remains closed.