British man who poisoned couple with fentanyl and monitored their death via app sentenced to life

LONDON (AP) — A British IT worker who poisoned a married couple with the strong opioid fentanyl has been sentenced to a minimum of 37 years in prison for murder. Friday’s sentencing of Luke D’Wit, 34, came two days after he was found guilty of murder in the deaths of of Stephen and Carol Baxter, 61 and 64, last April at their home east of London. Describing D’Wit’s actions as “cruel and senseless,” Justice Nicholas Lavender said he was sure that D’Wit extracted the fentanyl that killed the couple from patches which had been originally prescribed for his father, who died in 2021. The court had heard that D’Wit had used a series of personas to manipulate the couple.

