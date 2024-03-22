California work safety board approves indoor heat rules, but another state agency raises objections

LOS ANGELES (AP) — As global warming raises temperatures, a California work safety board has approved standards that would require companies to protect employees from excessive indoor heat, particularly in warehouses. But the rules still need to overcome opposition by another state agency. The Los Angeles Times reports the rules were approved Thursday by the board of the California Division of Occupational Safety and Health despite a late objection from the Department of Finance because of cost effects on the state. The proposed regulations would apply to workplaces ranging from warehouses to schools and kitchens. They would require cooling devices, access to water and cooling-off break areas at certain temperature thresholds as well as monitoring for signs of heat illness.

