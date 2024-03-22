Endangered dolphins on course prevent racing at SailGP New Zealand in Christchurch

The presence of an endangered species of dolphins on the race course has prevented sailing on the first day of the New Zealand leg of the SailGP series. The race venue on Lyttelton Harbour near Christchurch on the South Island is home to around 1,000 of the remaining 10,000 Hector’s dolphins, which are native to New Zealand. Under the conditions of the two-day event, racing cannot take place while dolphins are on or near the course. Observers have been assigned to spot dolphins and warn organizers if they stray too close to the race area. The SailGP website said: “Race Day 1 canceled due to prolonged mammal activity on racecourse for duration of scheduled race window.”

