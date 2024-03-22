Former Filipino congressman accused of masterminding a governor’s murder is arrested in East Timor

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — Philippine officials say a former Filipino congressman accused of masterminding the killings of a provincial governor and several others has been arrested in East Timor and will be deported. The Department of Justice said Friday that Arnolfo Teves Jr. was arrested while playing at a golf driving range Thursday. Teves is facing murder charges in connection with the killings of Negros Oriental Gov. Roel Degamo and eight other people last year. At least six heavily armed men walked calmly into Degamo’s residential compound and opened fire in an attack that was captured on security cameras. Teves denied any involvement. The Philippines’ bloody political conflicts have been exacerbated by private armies and large numbers of illegal firearms.

