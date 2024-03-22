Germany’s plan to liberalize cannabis rules clears its final parliamentary hurdle

BERLIN (AP) — The German government’s plan to liberalize rules on cannabis has cleared its final parliamentary hurdle, paving the way for the possession of limited amounts of marijuana to be decriminalized on April 1. In a second step, “cannabis clubs” that will be allowed to grow the substance for members’ personal use will be permitted to start work on July 1. The legislation, a prominent reform project of Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s government, was approved by parliament’s lower house last month. But its fate in the upper house, which represents Germany’s 16 state governments and where Scholz’s socially liberal coalition lacks a majority, was unclear. Opponents failed Friday to muster a majority to delay the plan.

