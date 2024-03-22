Gunmen in combat fatigues fire at crowds at Moscow concert hall, a big blaze follows

MOSCOW (AP) — Russia’s state RIA Novosti news agency says several gunmen fired shots at a concert hall in Moscow on Friday, leaving a number of people injured. RIA Novosti said at least three people in combat fatigues fired weapons. The state Tass news agency also reported the shooting at the Crocus City Hall, a huge concert hall on the western edge of the Russian capital. Several other Russian media outlets reported the shooting and said that the mall was on fire. Video posted on Russian messaging app channels showed huge plumes of black smoke rising over the building.

