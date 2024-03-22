Japanese emperor and empress visit towns hit by Jan. 1 quake and console thousands of homeless

TOKYO (AP) — Japan’s Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako have visited towns in the north-central region of Noto to pray for victims of the deadly New Year’s Day earthquake and console thousands of homeless living in evacuation centers. The magnitude 7.6 quake killed 241 people. Four are still missing. More than 9,000 residents whose homes were destroyed or damaged are still living in evacuation facilities such as community centers and school gymnasiums. Reconstruction has come slowly in a largely rural area with an aging population. Hundreds of people lined the streets on Friday to cheer the imperial couple.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.