Lebanese authorities detain suspected French drug dealer days after releasing him on bail

BEIRUT (AP) — Judicial officials say Lebanese authorities have detained a suspected French drug dealer a few days after releasing him on bail. The officials said members of Lebanon’s General Security Directorate detained Abdel Karim Touil at the request of the country’s prosecutor general and he was being held at the Justice Palace in Beirut. Officials refused to give any details on whether Touil has a lawyer in Lebanon. The three officials, who spoke on condition of anonymity in line with regulations, said the man could be handed over to France, which is expected to send an official extradition request to Lebanese authorities.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.