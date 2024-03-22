Prosecutors charge a South Carolina man with carjacking and the killing of a New Mexico officer

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Federal prosecutors have charged a South Carolina man with carjacking resulting in death and the gunning down of a New Mexico state police officer who had stopped to help him. Authorities made the announcement Friday on the steps of the federal courthouse in Albuquerque, just before Jaremy Smith made his first court appearance. The March 15 fatal shooting of State Police Officer Justin Hare along Interstate 40 set off a search for Smith. The suspect was wounded and captured two days later by sheriff’s deputies after they got a tip from a gas station clerk. South Carolina authorities also have identified Smith as a person of interest in the killing of a paramedic there.

