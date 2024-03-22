Texas school bus with more 40 students crashes, killing 2 people, authorities say

BASTROP, Texas (AP) — Texas authorities say a school bus with more than 40 prekindergarten students has collided with a concrete truck and rolled over while returning from a field trip. At least two people are dead. Friday’s accident happened in the suburbs outside Austin. Texas Department of Public Safety Sgt. Deon Cockrell says another vehicle was also involved in the crash. It was not immediately clear which vehicles the victims were in. The Hays County school district says the bus was involved in a “serious accident” while returning from a field trip to a zoo. The district says in a statement that the passengers on board included 44 students and 11 adults.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.