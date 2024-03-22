The FBI tells passengers on the plane that lost a panel in flight they might be crime victims

The FBI is telling people who were on board the Boeing 737 Max that lost a panel in midflight that they might be victims of a crime. In letters to some of the passengers, an FBI victim specialist says the case is currently under investigation by the FBI. A lawyer representing some of the passengers on the Alaska Airlines flight in a lawsuit against Boeing shared the letter with The Associated Press. Published reports and government officials have said the Justice Department opened a criminal investigation into the aircraft company. The letters don’t name Boeing, which declined to comment on Friday.

