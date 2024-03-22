Two Nigerian students are killed and 23 injured in a stampede to get donated rice

ABUJA, Nigeria (AP) — Hundreds of students in Nigeria rushed to get food donated to their school by the government to help ease hardship, triggering a stampede that left two dead and 23 others injured. School authorities say the students at Nasarawa State University had gathered to receive bags of rice donated by the state government, and the situation got out of control following a crowd surge. Videos published by local media showed hundreds of students struggling to get to the rice. Nigeria, Africa’s most populous country, is facing one of its worst economic crises in decades, triggered by surging inflation and a declining local currency.

